Carolyn S. Holabaugh, 67 of Seneca, passed away surrounded by her family on January 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer. She lived a faith-filled life, that overflowed with family and friends.

Carol found her life-long love while still in high school and married Glen R. Holabaugh Jr. in August 1973, who survives.

Their union graced the world with three children, Stacy Sasiadek (Marcus), Jenny Shepherd (Steven), and Glenn Holabaugh (April). Carol was blessed with one remarkable grandson, Ryan Shaw.

Carol was born on October 23, 1953, in Big Chimney, West Virginia, to Junior and Eunice Haynes who preceded her in death, along with siblings Patricia Haynes, Jerry Haynes, and Virginia Sarkis.

Carol is survived by one brother, Donald Haynes and a plethora of nieces and nephews. All of these she loved deeply.

A devoted Jehovah’s Witness, Carol was a cherished member of the Oil City Kingdom Hall. Carol loved people and spent many years of her life working with disabled individuals as a home health aide.

At the convenience of the family, a virtual memorial service will be scheduled to celebrate Carol’s life.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

