Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred on Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 10:24 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-80. Upon approaching the curve near the 44-mile marker in Richland Township, Clarion County, the tractor-trailer failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle then struck the embankment causing it to subsequently flipping onto its side.

The operator of the vehicle – 22-year-old Anthony J. Romano, of Carthage, Missouri – was using a seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Saturday, January 2, 2021.



