 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Richland Township

Sunday, January 3, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Lights of the police carRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred on Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 10:24 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-80. Upon approaching the curve near the 44-mile marker in Richland Township, Clarion County, the tractor-trailer failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle then struck the embankment causing it to subsequently flipping onto its side.

The operator of the vehicle – 22-year-old Anthony J. Romano, of Carthage, Missouri – was using a seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Saturday, January 2, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.