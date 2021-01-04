Man Busted With Meth Lab in Clarion Borough Due in Court on Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is due in court on Wednesday on charges related to a meth lab discovered in a Clarion Borough residence.

Court documents indicate 27-year-old David Wayne Brandon, of Clarion, is scheduled to stand for a special plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

He faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony– Possessing phenylpropanolamine, etc., or a precursor substance with intent to unlawfullymanufacture, Felony– Conspiracy – Possessing phenylpropanolamine, etc., or a precursor substance with intent to unlawfully manufacture, Felony– Operating a methamphetamine lab, Felony 2– Conspiracy – Operating a methamphetamine lab, Felony 2– Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3– Conspiracy – Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3– Knowingly possess ephedrine, Misdemeanor– Conspiracy – Knowingly possess ephedrine, Misdemeanor– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Conspiracy – Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor– Conspiracy – Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Conspiracy – Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of a possible meth lab in Clarion Borough in May of 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on May 29, CNET officers received information that David Wayne Brandon and an unknown male were making methamphetamine at a residence located on South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough where Brandon is known to be a tenant.

The officers checked with Clarion County Probation and found that Brandon was on probation. Then, they contacted probation, passed along the information, and accompanied probation officers to Brandon’s residence on South 6th Avenue for a home check, the complaint states.

When the officers knocked at the front door and announced their presence, they saw a white male open the blinds of the middle window on the east side of the residence, then quickly duck away. The man then came to the door, opened it, and was identified by one of the officers as Charles Edward Mealy Jr., according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Mealy immediately told Officer Kerle “he’s cooking meth.” Mealy was taken into custody, and the officers yelled for Brandon to come outside, and Brandon was also taken into custody.

According to the complaint, a search of Brandon’s person found a small ziplock bag of suspected methamphetamine in his right sock.

The officers then did a sweep of the residence and noted a strong chemical odor. They cleared the residence for officer safety. During the sweep of the residence, the officers reportedly observed an open cold pack with the beads missing, multiple empty blister packs of pseudoephedrine, and a receipt for lye, all of which are common ingredients used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Mealy stated that Brandon took an active “one-pot” into the bathroom of the residence, the complaint indicates.

The officers found the bathroom door closed, and when they opened it, there was a strong chemical odor, and they observed a 20-ounce soda bottle and tubing commonly used in the manufacture of methamphetamine under the sink.

Brandon was read his Miranda rights, and he reportedly agreed to speak with the officers. He stated that all of the ingredients needed to make methamphetamine were inside the residence and that he was making meth to make money. He told police the bottle under the bathroom sink was nearly complete and should be done “rolling,” the complaint states.

Brandon reported he had just finished “shaking and burping the bottle” and was ready to “pour off,” which are all phrases commonly used to describe the “one-pot” method of making methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

The officers asked Brandon who bought the pseudoephedrine, and he stated that his roommate purchased it. Brandon also told police he had asked his roommate to purchase it and said he didn’t know that he bought it to manufacture methamphetamine, the complaint states.

Brandon then gave consent for a search of the residence.

The PA State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT) was then activated and responded to the scene. During a search, they found multiple items consistent with the clandestine manufacture of methamphetamine using the “one-pot” method.

The complaint also notes that Walmart Loss Prevention was contacted, and video footage was obtained from May 29 which showed Brandon, Mealy, and the known roommate arriving at Walmart together and purchasing pseudoephedrine, salt, lye, lithium batteries, and drain cleaner.

According to court documents, Brandon and 23-year-old Charles Edward Mealy Jr., of Clarion, were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

Mealy was sentenced to five years of probation on one felony count of Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver on August 26, 2020.

Court documents indicate both Mealy and Brandon have previous criminal records in Clarion County, with offenses ranging from vandalism and assault to previous drug-related charges.

