Mrs. Alice Mae Tarr, 86, of Titusville, went to her heavenly reward, on December 31, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.

Mrs. Tarr was born on May 2, 1934, in Oil Creek Twp., Venango County, Pennsylvania, to the late Carl and Edith Mae Stokes Millard. She was married to Donald P. Tarr on December 5, 1953, at the Kaneville United Brethren Church. They were married for 67 years.

Alice was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.

Alice and her husband owned and operated Tarr’s Country Store in Titusville for 39 years and Tarr’s Purity Market in Oil City for two years. She retired from the store in 2017 at the age of 83. Alice and her husband also farmed for 40 years. She loved being outdoors, working with animals, working at her country store, and she loved people, especially the poor. She was an avid supporter of missions, especially those that met needs of children. But most of all, she loved Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She never missed an opportunity, no matter the circumstances, to witness for Him. Her life’s goal was to hear her Father say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” She accomplished her goal.

Alice attended the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Franklin. Prior to that, she was a faithful member of the East Troy Community Church in Titusville.

Alice is survived by her husband, Donald; and the following children, Theresa Whitlow (Keith) of Greenville, Indiana, Sharon Strawbridge (Gregory) of Titusville, Donald Jr. (Patty) of Titusville, Gary Tarr (Carol) of Titusville, Christine Stewart (Keith) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Judy Hawk (Edward) of Titusville, Cynthia Hamilton (Samuel) of Centerville, Naomi Wescoat (Daniel) of Titusville, Esther Smith (John) of Titusville, Matthew Tarr (Michelene) of Titusville, Julia Tarr of Warren, and Joanne Kilgore (Jeffrey) of Kingsport, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Sarah Tarr; 27 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, two great-great grandsons; a sister, Lois Delinski, of Erie, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Ronald Tarr; a brother, Carl E. Millard; and a sister, Joanne E. Millard.

Friends and family may call at Garrett Funeral Home in Titusville on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and attend the funeral at the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1337 Buffalo St. Franklin, at 11:00 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Interment will be in the Kerr Cemetery, Titusville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church/Children’s Dept.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.