Police Release Details of Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last month on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on December 1, 2020, on U.S. 322/Main Street just east of Old Route 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say 20-year-old Jennifer A. Kidder, of Brookville, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, traveling east on U.S. 322/Main Street when she began to slide and was unable to stop before striking another vehicle that had lost control and had begun to rotate in the roadway.

Kidder’s vehicle struck the other vehicle on the left rear and both vehicles then came to a final rest, then drove a short distance down the road and pulled into a gravel parking area.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information with Kidder.

Kidder was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene by MC Auto.

Kidder was cited for a speed violation.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on January 2, 2020.

