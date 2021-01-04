William Lee Amon, age 84, of 918 E. Eighth St., Bloomsburg, died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville on Friday, January 1, 2021, after an illness.

Born in Cranberry Township, Venango County on April 16, 1936, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mary Ellen (Shull) Amon. He was a 1954 graduate of Cranberry High School. A longtime resident of Franklin, he resided in Bloomsburg since 2015.

Bill enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps following high school and served his country with honor in the Korean War from 1954 to 1957 and was a Sergeant when he completed his service.

He was employed by General Telephone Co. for over 20 years before retiring. While he was employed by GTE he rescued a man who was attempting to jump from the 8th Street bridge in Franklin, For this he was awarded the Morris-Felton Lacroix for meritorious service and single achievement in 1967

Bill was an avid golfer and once while visiting Florida he shot a hole in one on a very challenging course.

He was a PUFL member of the American Legion and a former Cub Master in 1968.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son Mike Amon on July 2, 2020.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, the former Jean L. DePew, with whom he observed their 64th wedding anniversary on July 27, 2020; daughter, Jacqueline Amon Kenemuth of Bloomsburg; a son, Kenneth Amon, and his wife, Debbie of Wallaceville; five grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Peggy Gunter, Huntsville, Alabama; and a brother, Ron Amon and his wife Rose of Florida.

Private services will be held by the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner, Inc., Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.