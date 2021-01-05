Police Release Details of Route 38 Crash That Sent One Driver to Hospital

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash on Route 38 that injured one driver.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:50 p.m. on December 23, on State Route 38/Oneida Valley Road, in Venango Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2017 Kia Sedona, operated by 45-year-old Jessica L. Zakrie, of Parker, was traveling north on State Route 38 and made a left-hand turn in front of a 2018 Ford F-150, operated by 48-year-old Chet A. Leech, of Butler, that was traveling south.

The Ford then struck the passenger side of the Kia. The Kia came to a final rest off the right side of the roadway while the Ford continued north and struck a utility pole before coming to a final rest.

Leech suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

Zakrie was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Zakrie was charged with a traffic violation.

Emlenton Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Butler released the above report on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

