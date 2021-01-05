Pair With Local Ties Charged in Kidnapping of 4-Year-Old Girl

CORRY, Pa. — New details have emerged in a case involving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl that sparked a statewide Amber Alert on Tuesday.

Corry Police Chief Michael Cherry Jr. said his department was dispatched to Sciota Road in Corry on Tuesday morning for a report of a domestic dispute and a child abduction.

The mother of 4-year-old Aurora Conner told police there was an altercation at the residence at which time she asked the defendants, 20-year-old Cheyenne Redmond and 40-year-old Brian Seidel, both of Cochranton, to leave.

Redmond is a former resident of both Clarion and Venango counties.

“(The girl’s mother) said that the altercation then became physical at which time, Cheyenne Redmond placed the child into a Gray Honda bearing Pennsylvania

registration number LFL8654 and left the scene,” said Cherry.

The City of Corry Police Department contacted Pennsylvania State Police and an Amber Alert was initiated, according to Cherry.

Felony arrest warrants were subsequently issued for both Redmond and Seidel.

Through a multi-agency investigation Pennsylvania State Police Mercer were able to locate and apprehend both suspects and take the child safely into custody in Mercer County.

Cheyenne Redmond was charged with felony kidnapping, felony interference with a child’s custody and simple assault, while Brian Seidel was charged with conspiracy to commit felony kidnapping and felony interference with a child’s custody.

Redmond was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by Harborcreek Township District Magistrate Lisa Ferrick and lodged in the Erie County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Seidel was placed in the Erie County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by Ferrick.

Cherry said his department was assisted by Erie County Public Safety, Pennsylvania State Police, Oil City Police Department, Titusville Police Department, Erie Police Department, and Millcreek Police Department.

He also pointed out that numerous citizens telephoned in information that helped resolve the case in a timely manner.

“It saddens me to see cases like this one but at the same time joys me to watch everyone come together to make sure Aurora was brought home safe and justice was served,” said Cherry.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.