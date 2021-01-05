Thomas L. Miller, 72 of Emlenton, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

He was born in Butler, PA, on December 3, 1948, the son of the late Thomas C. and Louise Miller.

Tom loved watching Nascar, hunting, camping, canoe trips, car shows, and spending simple times with his family. He enjoyed watching the Mecum Car Auctions and taking car trips with his dog, Bella, who was his dedicated riding partner.

He had worked for the USIS in Grove City, retiring in 2014.

Other than his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Miller, in 2017; his mother-in-law, Eileen Zacherl in 2012; a sister, Mary Jane Miller; and also, his beloved, “Jack Jack”.

Survivors include his loving wife of 9 years, Constance M. Miller who he married on June 25, 2011, after spending many years together; two daughters, Ashley (Patrick) Rumbaugh of Hilliards, and Shannon (Joel) Bernard of Parker; three sisters, Barbara (Stephen) Fedosick of Butler, Mitzi (Paul) Marano, and Amy (Clutch) Runyan, all of Emlenton; a brother, Gary (Denise) Miller of Seneca; his father-in-law, George Zacherl of Emlenton; three sister-in-laws; four brother-in-laws; seven grandchildren, Andrew and Dalton Miller, Keegan and Brantley Rumbaugh, Kylee, Colton and Chase Bernard; 1 great-grandchild, a niece, Heidi, three nephews, Cody, Zach and Adam, and several great nieces and great nephews.

No calling hours will be held. A private memorial service will be held at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc., Parker. The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial of ashes will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to UPMC Children’s Hopital of Pittsburgh, (www.givetochildrens.org/donate) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, (www.stjude.org/donate). To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.