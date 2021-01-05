 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Thomas L. Miller

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5ff0e0fb4cc16 (1)Thomas L. Miller, 72 of Emlenton, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

He was born in Butler, PA, on December 3, 1948, the son of the late Thomas C. and Louise Miller.

Tom loved watching Nascar, hunting, camping, canoe trips, car shows, and spending simple times with his family. He enjoyed watching the Mecum Car Auctions and taking car trips with his dog, Bella, who was his dedicated riding partner.

He had worked for the USIS in Grove City, retiring in 2014.

Other than his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Miller, in 2017; his mother-in-law, Eileen Zacherl in 2012; a sister, Mary Jane Miller; and also, his beloved, “Jack Jack”.

Survivors include his loving wife of 9 years, Constance M. Miller who he married on June 25, 2011, after spending many years together; two daughters, Ashley (Patrick) Rumbaugh of Hilliards, and Shannon (Joel) Bernard of Parker; three sisters, Barbara (Stephen) Fedosick of Butler, Mitzi (Paul) Marano, and Amy (Clutch) Runyan, all of Emlenton; a brother, Gary (Denise) Miller of Seneca; his father-in-law, George Zacherl of Emlenton; three sister-in-laws; four brother-in-laws; seven grandchildren, Andrew and Dalton Miller, Keegan and Brantley Rumbaugh, Kylee, Colton and Chase Bernard; 1 great-grandchild, a niece, Heidi, three nephews, Cody, Zach and Adam, and several great nieces and great nephews.

No calling hours will be held. A private memorial service will be held at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc., Parker. The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial of ashes will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to UPMC Children’s Hopital of Pittsburgh, (www.givetochildrens.org/donate) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, (www.stjude.org/donate). To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.