Silvis Takes Oath of Office at Capitol Ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Surrounded by his colleagues, Rep. Jason Silvis (R- Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana) on Tuesday took the oath of office to represent the people of the 55th District.

He is focused on job creation, growing the state’s economy, well-funded educational choice, free-market quality health care, and energy independence

“It was such an honor standing on the House floor during the ceremony,” Silvis said. “I pledge to be a voice in Harrisburg for the residents of the 55th District and make sure their concerns are heard. We must work to keep Pennsylvania a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

A native of western Pennsylvania, Silvis is a graduate of Kiski Area High School and studied business at Penn State New Kensington. In 1998 he moved to California without knowing a soul to follow his dream of working in the film and television industry. His credits include more than 100 movies, television shows, and commercials as either a stunt performer or stunt coordinator.

Silvis’ district offices will be opening shortly to assist constituents with state-related concerns or problems. More state information is available on Silvis’ website, www.RepJasonSilvis.com, and his Facebook page at Facebook.com/RepJasonSilvis. Their visitors will find information on the latest legislative developments in Harrisburg, state programs, and the latest happenings in the 55th District.

The 55th Legislative District includes Park Township, and Apollo and Leechburg boroughs in Armstrong County; Saltsburg Borough in Indiana County; and Bell, Derry, Loyalhanna, part of Unity and Washington townships, Avonmore, Derry, East Vandergrift, Hyde Park, New Alexandria, Oklahoma, Vandergrift, West Leechburg and Youngtown boroughs, and the city of Latrobe.

