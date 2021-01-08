 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pesto Vegetable Pizza

Friday, January 8, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy this fresh and flavorful recipe!

Ingredients

1 prebaked 12-inch thin pizza crust
2 garlic cloves, halved

1/2 cup pesto sauce
3/4 cup packed fresh spinach, chopped
2 large portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced
1 medium sweet yellow pepper, julienned
2 plum tomatoes, seeded and sliced
1/3 cup packed fresh basil, chopped
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon fresh or dried oregano

Directions

-Preheat oven to 450°. Place crust on an ungreased 12-in. pizza pan. Rub cut side of garlic cloves over crust; discard garlic. Spread pesto over crust. Top with spinach, mushrooms, yellow pepper, tomatoes and basil. Sprinkle with cheeses and oregano.

-Bake until pizza is heated through and cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.