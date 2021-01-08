Loraine “Reinie” Marie (Wedekind) Price, 72, of Brookville, PA formerly of Bradford, PA, passed away on Jan 5, 2021, due to complications of a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Loraine was born on November 10, 1948, in Brookville to Donald H. and Margaret “Peg” (Reddinger) Wedekind. She was named after the actress Loraine Day. She graduated from Keystone High School (1965) in Knox, and Clarion University of PA (1969) with a BA and later a Master’s in Elementary Education. She retired in 2003 after teaching for 30 years at schools in the Bradford Area School District, including Second Ward, Fourth Ward, West Branch and George G. Blaisdell.

On December 28, 1974, she married Paul C. Price at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Fryburg, PA. Their song was “Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones. They were longtime social members of the Italian American Progressive Club (IAPC) in Bradford where Loraine often won at pull tabs. They also enjoyed volunteering with the Bradford Youth Basketball League (BYBL) for over 20 years. They made their home in Willow Creek where they enjoyed spending time with friends & family, music, bon fires, chocolate no-bakes and macaroni salad. She was a lifelong educator with a golden heart who always put everyone else’s needs before her own. Loraine gave the best (really long) hugs and always said “I love you.”

Loraine was a resident of McKinley Nursing home in Brookville since 2014. She enjoyed reading, arts & crafts, and attending (all) the social events. She was a proud member of the Sunshine Welcoming Committee. Loraine was known her whole life for her bright smile and endless optimism.

Preceding her in death were her soulmate, Paul; her brother, Russell Wedekind; her uncle, Frank Wedekind; and her parents.

Survivors include a daughter, Jaime (Joel) Price Anderson; two sons, Nicholas P. (Angela) Price and Eric M. Price; four grandchildren: Linnea and Erik Anderson, Charles and Dexter Price. Also surviving are two sisters, Cindy (David) Culp and Margaret Bish, along with a loving extended family.

Celebration of life and internment will occur at a later date due to COVID. Internment for Loraine (and Paul) will be at the Wedekind Family Cemetery in Shippenville, PA.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations that you hug your loved ones close and tell them you love them often. It doesn’t lose its value the more you say it. Quite the opposite.

Condolences to the family may be sent to The Price Family at 16980 River Oaks Blvd, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 OR 177 Barley Circle, Hanover, PA 17331.

