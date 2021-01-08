 

State Police Calls: Harassment, Criminal Trespass, Child Custody Interference

Friday, January 8, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Porter Township

Police say around 4:50 p.m. on December 30, 2020, an incident of harassment occurred at a location on Saint Charles Road near State Route 861 in Porter Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the incident involved a 43-year-old Sligo woman and a 68-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

Criminal Trespass in Toby Township

Around 5:00 p.m. on January 3, 2021, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of defiant trespass and reckless endangerment at a location on State Route 68 in Toby Township.

Police say both parties involved in the incident subsequently declined prosecution.

Child Custody Order Violation in Sligo Borough

Around 5:00 p.m. on January 1, 2021, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an alleged incident of child custody interference at a location on Penn Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.


