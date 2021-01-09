David C. Anderson went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 5, 2021.

His life was dedicated to his family, his students, and his football players and wrestlers.

He was born to Jack and Anna Jane (Cox) Anderson on August 23, 1945, in Phillipsburg Hospital while they lived in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. When he was born his father was completing a tour of duty in the US Navy during WW II.

David grew up in Montoursville on the Loyalsock Western Game (Pheasant) Farm until his high school years when his family moved to the Western Game (Pheasant) Farm. He graduated from Cambridge Springs High School where he was quarterback for the football team, earning All-County his senior year. As the captain of the wrestling team he was Cambridge Springs first two-time Section Champion. He was also Cambridge Spring’s first Eagle Scout, earning his badge as a member of Troop #285.

David received his bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education from Slippery Rock State College. He lettered four years in wrestling and was team captain 1967-1969. In his senior year, he earned Outstanding Wrestler and by completing the regular season with a 28-0 record. He was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity Beta Tau Chapter while attending college and would meet his soon to be wife at an SRSC dance. He asked her to dance the first time he saw her and that dance continued to until his passing. He was affectionately known as “Panda” by both his teammates and fraternity brothers and still carries the nickname.

He married his college sweetheart, Peggy Raybuck (Anderson) at St. Agatha’s where he was a lifetime member. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past August. They moved to Meadville where he was an elementary school physical education teacher for PENNCREST School District.

While teaching at Maplewood, he was able to follow his passion of coaching. He coached football recording multiple undefeated seasons for junior high, ninth grade, and high school. He assisted greats such as Dave Hilbert at Maplewood and Jack Highland in Meadville.

He was Maplewood’s Head Wrestling coach from 1967-1979. He had three state qualifiers and one state medalist as head coach. He then coached junior wrestling at Meadville before moving up to the high school. His achievements included coaching the 1984 Meadville wrestling team to a runner up finish in the State and coaching his twin boys to District titles their senior year. He punctuated his coaching career by coaching junior wrestling at Cochranton.

David enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved duck hunting with his lab, “Dude” and caught a 42” tiger muskie in Conneaut Lake. He was a member of the Meadville Thunderbirds Drum and Bugle Corp. He played tennis for the Meadville Rec League, was a member of the Meadville Club shuffleboard team and enjoyed sailing his Hobie Cat.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Anderson (Raybuck); twin sons, Barry and Kristen (Mattocks) of Meadville and Brian and Heather Wallace of Brooklyn, New York; granddaughters, Ellary and Sloane and grandsons, Brighton and Caleb; brothers, Michael and John (Judy) Anderson; and sister, Mary Jane (Larry) Fisher; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy and sister-in-law, Marty Anderson.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, services were private for the family. A celebration of life will be held when the pandemic eases up.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CCCF (Crawford Central Community Foundation) for The David C. Anderson Wrestling Scholarship Fund. Checks may be mailed to CCCF; P.O. Box 902, Meadville, PA 16335. To contribute through PayPal send the money to @kestralfalcon.

Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335, has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on David’s Book of Memories at www.warrenfh.com.

