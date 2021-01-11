Harold “Duane” Rishel, 83, of Rt. 1830, Brookville, PA, died on January 9, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois.

Duane was born on October 7, 1937, in Indiana County, PA, the eldest son of the late Thorn “Pete” and Laura Velma (States) Rishel, where he spent his younger years until he was called to serve in the United States Army from 1955 to 1962 at various parts of the world.

On April 29, 1961, he married his love the former Donna Jean McAninch; she survives him. He was a member of the Center Hill Community Church where he served as an Elder and in other capacities. He was well known as a poultry and produce farmer and as a timberman. He also was a faithful member of the Gideons International for many years.

He is survived by two sons, Jeffery (Mardelle) Rishel of Cooperstown, PA, and Steven (Genevieve) Rishel of Kersey, PA; three daughters, Lisa (Robert) Insley Ionia, MI, Brenda (Pat) Keller of Brookville, PA, and Stacy (Dan) Sell of DuBois, PA; sixteen grandchildren, Ashley Reiter, Nathan Rishel, Jason Rishel, Mallory Insley, Jessica Insley, Anthony Ziolko, Melanie Cook, Amber Bryant, Jonathan Rishel, Heather Hamby, Victoria Peters, Vanessa Rishel, Sierra Sell, Savanna Sell, Nevada Sell, and Avia Sell; twenty-one great grandchildren.

Also survived by siblings, Ronald Rishel, Annajean Jennings, Joyce Knepp, and Mona Bowser.

In addition to his parents, Duane is preceded in death by one sister, Yvonne Duke; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 4 – 8pm at the Center Hill Community Church, 6201 Knoxdale Rd., Brookville PA, 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, January 15, 2021, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor Guy Felmlee. Military Honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at Beechwoods Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Center Hill Community Church, 6201 Knoxdale Rd., Brookville, PA 15825. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.