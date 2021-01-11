Police Investigating Incident of Child Endangerment in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an alleged incident of child endangerment in Clarion Township.

According to police, they received a report of a possible incident of child endangerment around 1:40 a.m. on December 14, 2020.

The incident allegedly occurred at a location in Clarion Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

