Milford Luree Fox Jr., (JR), 87, of Henry’s Bend died Monday Jan. 11, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Born July 11, 1933, in Ellwood City, PA, he was the son of the late Milford Luree Fox Sr. & Rose Horvath Fox.

JR was a 1952 graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City.

He was drafted and spent two years in the United States Army.

Mr. Fox married the former Shirley A. Lample on Oct. 12, 1956, and she survives. They were married for 64 years.

He had worked for Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and retired after 37 years with the company.

Mr. Fox had been a member and former elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Oil City, where he sang in the church choir and had belonged to the Henry’s Bend Chapel Association.

JR had also belonged to the Friday afternoon AARP Bowling League.

He enjoyed painting wildlife, sketching, and collecting antique glass bottles.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Carol Hochmuth & her husband Tim of Jacksonville, FL, Robert Fox & his wife Susan of Cedar Bluff, VA, Steven Fox & his wife Donna of New Castle, PA, Thomas Fox of Oil City, and David Fox of Franklin; four grandchildren, Sarah French & her husband Stan, Matthew Fox, Ashley Fox, and Kelly Fox.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Funeral Services will be private.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.