State Police Calls: DUI Crash, Deer-Related Crash

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI Crash in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a suspected DUI-related crash involving a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that occurred on Seven Hills Road in Clarion Township around 10:45 p.m. on December 24, 2020.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as 65-year-old Charles Graybill, of Fisher, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

Deer-Related Crash in Cherrytree Township

Franklin-based State Police responded to a deer-related crash around 6:13 p.m. on January 11, on State Route 8 just south of Petroleum Center Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County.

Police say 41-year-old Cheri E. Mott, of Oil City, was operating a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan, traveling on State Route 8 when her vehicle struck a deer on the roadway and became disabled.

Mott and her passenger, identified as 20-year-old Hanamay E. Mott, of Oil City, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Venango Towing.

State police released the above reports on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

