 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Kimberly Ann Bowser

Thursday, January 14, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

6616_sm (1)Kimberly Ann Bowser, 55, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1965, in Fayetteville, NC, to Robert L. and Pamala (Simpson) Brown.

Kim liked movies and watching TV, especially the show Psych with her son. She was always willing to help others and deeply loved her sons and her pets. She will be lovingly remembered for her kind heart.

Her memory will be cherished by her parents; her two sons, John R. Bowser and Dylan L. Bowser, both of Rimersburg; her sister, Dawn Biddle and husband, John of Trussville, AL; and her nieces, Dessa A. Biddle and Mya E. White and companion, Derro.

At Kim’s request, services will be private.

Bauer Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.