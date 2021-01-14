Kimberly Ann Bowser, 55, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1965, in Fayetteville, NC, to Robert L. and Pamala (Simpson) Brown.

Kim liked movies and watching TV, especially the show Psych with her son. She was always willing to help others and deeply loved her sons and her pets. She will be lovingly remembered for her kind heart.

Her memory will be cherished by her parents; her two sons, John R. Bowser and Dylan L. Bowser, both of Rimersburg; her sister, Dawn Biddle and husband, John of Trussville, AL; and her nieces, Dessa A. Biddle and Mya E. White and companion, Derro.

At Kim’s request, services will be private.

Bauer Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

