Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on August 2, 1949; daughter of the late John and Mollie Blanchard Shirey.

Brenda married Thomas Conner on October 26, 1991, who survives.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Gardenscape and also owned the former B’s Craft Shop in the Clarion Mall, and T & B Ice Cream in Rimersburg.

Brenda attended the Church of God in Distant.

She was a member of the VFW Post 7132 of Rimersburg and the Clarion Moose Lodge #101.

Brenda enjoyed shopping, working on crafts, remodeling her home, reading, and spending time with her family.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

Brenda lived life to the fullest and truly loved having fun.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas of 29 years; her daughter, Pam Criner and her husband, Bob, of Rimersburg; two step-daughters, Heather Kaddoura and her husband, Firas, of Houston, TX, and Holly Wadding and her husband, Brian, of Indiana, PA; a daughter-in-law, Renee Curll of Dubois; her grandchildren, Kate Moore and her husband, Evin, and their two children, Emma and Jaxson, of Distant, Tommy Criner and his fiancé, Kloe Remmick, of Rimersburg, Scarlett Curll of Dubois, Grace Wadding, Elliana Wadding, Isaac Wadding, and Ezra Wadding and his fiancé, Kaitlyn Smith, all of Indiana, PA, and Delani McKee, Mia Kaddoura, and Adam Kaddoura, all of Houston, TX.

Brenda is also survived by her brother, Jack Shirey and his wife, Jan, of Curllsville; two sisters, Sandy Wagner and her husband, John, of Curllsville and Jean Morris of Florence, SC; her beloved dog, Marley; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Bob and Virginia Conner.

Brenda was also preceded in death by her adored only son, Steve Curll, in June of 2020.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.

Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the funeral home with Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rimersburg.

Interment will follow in the Churchville Cemetery in Curllsville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

