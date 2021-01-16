Edward H. Culbertson, 87, of Franklin, passed away at 8:40 A.M., Thursday, January 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.

Ed was born in Franklin on June 12, 1933; he was the son of the late Leal A. and Emma Ross Culbertson.

Ed was a 1951 graduate of Franklin High School and went on to work for 38.5 years at PennDot in various capacities over the years.

He was a member of the Franklin Eagles Club and the Rainbow Sportsman Club.

Ed attended St. Patrick’s Church with his wife.

In 1954, he married the former Ruth Metz, and she survives.

Also surviving are five children, Kevin L. Culbertson and his wife Elizabeth of Oil City, Pamela A. Serafin of Franklin, Melissa Lamey of Laramie, WY, Jeffrey E. Culbertson and his wife Cindy of Library, PA, and Lisa A. Thrysoe, and her husband Lars of McDonough, GA; fourteen grandchildren, Maxwell Culbertson, Charles Culbertson, Ed Culbertson, Amy Ange and her husband Jason, Nicole Serafin and her significant other, Trevor Brown, Jamie Terry and her husband Robert, John Lamey and his wife Hannah, Nate Lamey and his significant other, Diane Tadios, Anna Cramer and her husband Nick, Amanda Lamey, Matthew Lamey, Benjamin Culbertson, Jillian Hays and Gitte Thrysoe.

Additional surviving are seven great-grandchildren, Sidney Ange, Julian Ange, Taylor Terry, Teagan Terry, Henry Cramer, Stella Cramer, and Josiah Hays, and three great-great grandchildren, Sophia, Alex, and Rylan.

He will be deeply missed by his close group of friends whom he spent much time with at “the building.”

Ed was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert A. Culbertson and James C. Culbertson.

In keeping with Ed’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services although a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

