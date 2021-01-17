Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ambrosia Salad

This is a great recipe to use with your canned fruit!

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained

1 can (8 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained



1 cup miniature marshmallows1 cup sweetened shredded coconut1 cup sour cream

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the oranges, pineapple, marshmallows, and coconut. Add sour cream and toss to mix. Cover and refrigerate for several hours.

