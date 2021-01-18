 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, January 18, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

M.L.King Day – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.