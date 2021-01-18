A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

M.L.King Day – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.