Man Chokes, Pulls Gun on Woman; Woman Sets Bathroom on Fire

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges have been filed against a Marienville man and a Butler woman following an altercation that occurred at a residence in Green Township.

Around 9:54 p.m. on January 16, Marienville-based State Police received a call reporting a domestic incident at a residence on Guitonville Road in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say the caller, identified as Carol Hines, 54, of Butler, had left the scene, then returned, and then left the scene again. Hines was then located in the parking lot of St. Joseph church in Lucinda, and upon contact, police noted a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage on her.

Police say Hines was subsequently taken into custody based on a statement she made about attempting to burn a house down during the previously reported domestic altercation. She was also determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, it was reported that around 8:00 p.m. on January 16, Hines and Kenneth Hoge, 67, of Marienville, had engaged in an altercation at the previously mentioned residence on Guitonville Road.

Police say during the altercation Hoge allegedly threw Hines to the ground and choked her, causing minor injuries. The altercation then continued and Hoge allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at Hines.

According to police, Hines then intentionally ignited a towel in the bathroom of the residence, causing significant damage to the bathroom. Hoge was able to successfully extinguish the fire before the residence became fully engulfed.

Court documents indicate Kenneth Hoge was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 3:30 a.m. on January 17, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Court documents indicate Carol Hines was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 3:51 a.m. on January 17, on the following charges:

– Arson-Inhabited Building Or Structure, Felony 1

– Arson Endangering Property-Reckless Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intentional, Reckless, Or Negligent, Felony 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Felony 3

– Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Dangerous Burning, Summary

Hoge and Hines were released on $50,000.00 each unsecured bail.

DUI charges against Hines are pending.

