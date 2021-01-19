Amber Alert Issued for Missing Toddler

Pa. (EYT) – An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a one-year-old girl last seen with a known man has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

According to information released by the Pennsylvania State Police, an Amber Alert issued for one-year-old Nova White (pictured above left) has been canceled.

Police say Nova White was found safe.

State police did not provide any further information on the circumstances.

Nova White had been reported to have been last seen in the company of Ronald White (pictured above right) in the 1200 block of North 10th Street in Philadelphia around 8:10 a.m. on January 19.

