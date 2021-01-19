Blood Drive for Clarion County Man Deemed a Success

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – “Some people grumble that roses have thorns; I am grateful that thorns have roses.” While this quote was originally said by Alphonse Karr, it stands true for New Bethlehem residents Randy and Jolene Frampton.

(Photo: Randy Frampton’s niece, Natalie Glenn, helped plan the blood drive and donated blood in his honor.)

Approximately two years ago, Randy Frampton was diagnosed with Amyloidosis – a rare, genetic disease where proteins build up on major organs like the heart, kidneys, and liver. For Randy, both his kidneys and liver have been attacked by these proteins, and their normal functions have been interrupted.

Randy has been on a deceased donor list for 10 months but was instructed by doctors to begin to search for living organ donors for his kidneys and liver.

Randy’s wife, Jolene, teamed up with local volunteers and members of the American Red Cross on Friday, January 15, to host a blood drive to bring awareness to the importance of organ and blood donation.

Setting a goal of 30 units at the beginning of the day, Clarion County rose above and completed 46 perfect units of blood during the 5-hour drive.

“We were very happy with the turnout from the community,” Jolene and Randy said. “The goal was to make awareness of how important the organ donor program is, and we feel that we accomplished that.”

Along with the 46 units of blood, the community rallied together to raise approximately $500.00 to go towards Randy’s medical expenses.

“We would like to thank the Red Cross, all of the volunteers for their help, and the use of The Haskell House,” Jolene added.

To learn more about blood donation or to find a blood drive near you, visit the American Red Cross website.

