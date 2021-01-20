Featured Local Job: Supervisor of Special Education

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 has a Supervisor of Special Education position currently available.



Position Details:

Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (203 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the school administrators in the mid-western PA region.

Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances (a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well – hiring would be contingent on completing the necessary certification).

Application Deadline: January 29, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, tbaker@riu6.org , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.