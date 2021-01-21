SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers ‘Birdie Night’ Tonight, Prime Rib Friday Night, & Fish Specials Saturday Night
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is offering awesome specials beginning Thursday evening through Saturday night!
DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, and CURBSIDE PICK-UP available.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, & SATURDAY NIGHTS
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
To order please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
They will start answering the phone at 3:00 p.m.
“BIRDIE NIGHT” THURSDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Dinners-
*All dinners served with Salad*
Open-faced Hot Turkey Sandwich – $16.00
Served with mashed potatoes, stuffing, & vegetable du jour
Chicken Piccata – $18.00
Two pieces of chicken in a garlic butter caper sauce, served with wild rice & vegetable du jour
Desserts-
Chocolate Lava Cake – $6.00
Caramel Apple Cobbler – $6.00
FRIDAY NIGHT’S FEATURE
12oz Prime Rib – $26.00
Served with mashed or baked potato, vegetable du jour, & side salad. Au jus & horseradish served on the side.
Pork Chops – $16.00
Three marinated pork chops served with mashed potatoes & vegetable du jour
Desserts-
Chocolate Lava Cake – $6.00
Caramel Apple Cobbler – $6.00
SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizer-
Steamed Clams & Mussels – $11.00
Dinners-
*All dinners served with Salad*
Crab Cakes – $24.00
Topped with a Remoulade Sauce. Served with Wild Rice & Vegetable Du Jour
Broiled Sea Bass – $26.00
Topped with White Wine & Butter Sauce. Served with Sweet Potato Hash & Vegetable Du Jour
Desserts-
Chocolate Lava Cake – $6.00
Caramel Apple Cobbler – $6.00
Their new menu is also available.
DINE-IN/TAKE-OUT/CURBSIDE PICK-UP MENU
Appetizers-
Wanango Tango Shrimp- $11.00
Bavarian Pretzels- $8.00
Served with our beer cheese or house mighty mustard sauce
Reno Fries- $11.00
Pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, bacon, & jalapenos over house cut fries
Wings
Bone-In- 10 for $11.00
Boneless- 12 for $10.00
Wet Sauces: albatross, BBQ, Buffalo, butter & garlic, cajun BBQ, garlic butter Parm., jerk, honey mustard, holy moly, hot, mighty mustard, Nasty Nate’s
Dry Rubs: cajun, cranch, lemon pepper
Ranch veggies & ranch or bleu cheese-$1.00
Salads
Classic Greens Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Caesar Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Sandwiches-
** All sandwiches come with chips or fresh cut fries**
Bavarian Ham & Swiss Pretzel- $11.00
Served with mighty mustard sauce
Classic Reuben on Marble Rye- $12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime aioli
Options: plain or spicy
Add cheese- $.75
Fried Fish Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, & tartar
Add Cheese- $.75
Beef on Weck- $13.00
Slow roasted beef topped with Swiss cheese on Weck
Option: side of horseradish
Kiddies-
Cheese or pepperoni pizza- $7.00
Chicken nuggets & fries- $7.00
Desserts-
House Cobbler- $6.00
Brownie- $5.00
Dinners-
** All Dinners come with side classic greens salad**
Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuits- $17.00
Southern fried chicken served with mashed potatoes & buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy
12 oz. Strip Steak- $28.00
Served topped with our signature steak sauce, a side of mashed potatoes, & vegetable du jour
Chicken Marsala- $20.00
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms & green onions in a Marsala wine sauce served with mashed potatoes & vegetable du jour
Salmon “FORE” Ways- $19.00
Just Pick One!
All served with wild rice & vegetable du jour
1. Pecan crusted with raspberry glaze
2. Blackened
3. Sweet chili glazed
4. Garlic butter & lemon pepper
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.