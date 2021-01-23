Clarion Area Students Advance to PMEA Region II Band

Congratulations to the following students from Clarion Area School District for their advancement to PMEA Region II Band: Jesse Lewis (12) – 1st Chair Trombone; Grace Schmader (11) – 2nd Chair Bassoon; Noah DiTullio (12) – 2nd Chair Percussion; and Kylee Beers (11) – 10th Chair Clarinet. Submitted by Matt Lerch.

