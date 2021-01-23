Featured Local Job: Heavy Equipment and Automotive Mechanic

Cranberry Township is seeking a qualified heavy equipment and automotive mechanic for full time employment.

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in heavy duty diesel truck and equipment repair, light auto repair, and fleet maintenance. Additional requirements include the possession of a current Class A, PA Drivers License (or the ability to acquire one within 6 months of employment), a current PA Inspection License (or the ability to acquire one within 6 months of employment), knowledge of modern automotive electronics, have a clean driving record, and test free of drug use.

Additional skills such as snow plowing experience, tire changing, welding, hydraulic knowledge, and electrical experience is a plus.

A competitive salary plus benefits which include health insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, pension plan, paid vacation, paid sick time, and holiday pay will be determined based on the applicant’s experience.

Interested candidates are encouraged to deliver a resume to Cranberry Township, c/o Chad Findlay, Township Manager, 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378. Seneca, Pa 16346 no later than February 28,2021.

Cranberry Township is an equal opportunity employer.

