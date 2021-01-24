 

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

State Police Investigating Two Incidents of Identity Theft in Washington Township

Sunday, January 24, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

investigationWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating two incident of possible identity theft in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police were notified about the first incident on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

On the above date, a 61-year-old Fryburg, Washington Township man stopped at the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Marienville to report that someone had been receiving his unemployment payments for five months through the dates of August 29, 2020, and January 9, 2021. The total amount of money that was taken equaled $2,401.00.

The second incident was reported to state police on January 20, 2021.

PSP Marienville received a call around 6:22 p.m. on January 20 regarding possible identity theft.

It was determined that an unknown person had attempted to file unemployment benefits under a 55-year-old Fryburg, Washington Township woman’s name.

Both cases are under investigation.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Friday, January 22, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

