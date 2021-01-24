State Police Investigating Two Incidents of Identity Theft in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating two incident of possible identity theft in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police were notified about the first incident on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

On the above date, a 61-year-old Fryburg, Washington Township man stopped at the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Marienville to report that someone had been receiving his unemployment payments for five months through the dates of August 29, 2020, and January 9, 2021. The total amount of money that was taken equaled $2,401.00.

The second incident was reported to state police on January 20, 2021.

PSP Marienville received a call around 6:22 p.m. on January 20 regarding possible identity theft.

It was determined that an unknown person had attempted to file unemployment benefits under a 55-year-old Fryburg, Washington Township woman’s name.

Both cases are under investigation.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Friday, January 22, 2021.

