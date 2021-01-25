 

Say What?!: Oklahoma Man Converts Old Van Into Scooby-Doo ‘Mystery Machine’

Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Screenshot at Jan 24 13-27-59Ryan Bourque has always wanted to have a collection of movie and television show cars. The pandemic gave him a lot of extra time to make his dream come true.

“The Mystery Machine [from the Scooby-Doo cartoons] came about because 2020 hit. I just really wanted to gill my time with a project that I would enjoy doing and that could make other people smile,” Bourque said. “My wife and I bought a cheap, junk van and I just started renovating it.”

Read the full story here.


