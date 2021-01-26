SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Offering $10 Shipping Special
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get your favorite Deer Creek Wine delivered to your door for just $10, or get an entire case shipped for free!
The $10 special is only available through Sunday and is valid for online orders only.
Order Online for Pick-up, Curbside Service, or Delivery
Deer Creek Winery makes buying wine easy.
Order wine online and pick up your purchase at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville, or ask for curbside service… OR – get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door!
– Four Bottle Minimum Purchase;
– FREE shipping when you order a 12-bottle case; and
– Click here to find your Vinotype.
Click here to visit their online store.
Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
