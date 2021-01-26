Teen Injured As Vehicle Slams into Embankment, Rolls Over Along I-80 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and struck an embankment along Interstate 80 in Clinton Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:19 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, on I-80 westbound just west of State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say 19-year-old Haley M. Harding, of Volant, was operating a 2007 Nissan X-Terra, traveling west in the left land and negotiating a long right curve when she felt the rear of the vehicle begin to slide out. Harding then overcorrected and the vehicle went into the median and struck an embankment. It then traveled approximately 150 yards along the embankment and overturned onto the passenger side and came to a final rest.

Harding was not using a seat belt. She had to be extricated through the front windshield.

She suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Grove City Medical Center by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Truck Service.

Harding was cited for a speed violation.

