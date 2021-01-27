Todd E. Reese, 73, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in his home.

Born November 20, 1947 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Robert N. Reese and the former Ethel Redmond. On September 26, 1986, he married the former Doris “Dotty” Haylett; she survives him. Todd and Dotty called Lexington Park, MD home for 22 years, before settling down in Franklin.

Todd worked for Oil City Hospital in the Purchasing Department for over 13 years, and he also worked for both Harvest Market and Food Lion in Maryland in the produce section.

In his spare time, Todd lived his life simply. He found joy in holiday decorating, cooking, his annual trips to Williamsburg, VA, and the company of his cat, “Little One.”

In addition to his wife, Dotty, Todd will be forever remembered by his brother, Terry Reese and his wife, Donna, of Saxonburg; his two sisters, Roberta “Bobbie” Melat of Seneca, and Elizabeth “Betsy” Robinette and her husband, Brad, of Montana; his two nieces, Tia Robinette and Kim Black; his four nephews, Greg Reese, Brian Reese, Kory Melat, and Kipp Melat; and by his uncle, Dick Green of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; both maternal and paternal grandparents; his two aunts, Hazel Miller and Lois Green; and by his step-mother, Muriel Harry-Reese.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family.

Todd will be laid to rest at Millcreek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Todd’s honor to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323

The family of Todd Reese would like to thank the Venango VNA Foundation and nurses for the wonderful care they took of Todd during the last year.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.