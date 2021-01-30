 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: BLT Waffle Sliders

Saturday, January 30, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Unlike anything you’ve ever seen or tasted before, Day 7 of Slider Week highlights a unique version of a classic sandwich!

Let your creativity shine and have fun creating this final dish! Hope you enjoyed a week of delectable slider recipes!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup cornmeal
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, separated
1 cup 2% milk
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 tablespoons mayonnaise
12 bacon strips, cooked and drained
2 small tomatoes, sliced
6 lettuce leaves
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

-Preheat waffle maker. Whisk together the first five ingredients. In another bowl, whisk egg yolks, milk, and butter. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Stir in cheese.

-In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold into batter. Drop 1 heaping tablespoon of batter in the center of each waffle iron quadrant; bake according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining batter.

-Spread mayonnaise evenly over half of the waffle pieces; top with bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, seasonings, and remaining waffle pieces to make sliders. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


