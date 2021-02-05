Clarion County Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on February 5.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,549, and the death toll has reached 76.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 cases, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,341. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County on February 5, leaving the death toll at 17.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 5, there were 4,688 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 861,674.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

02/05/21 – 4,688

02/04/21 – 3,370

02/03/21 – 3,128

02/02/21 – 4,410

02/01/21 – 2,854

01/31/21 – 3,985

01/30/21 – 5,191

LOCAL REGION – Two Day Increases

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4650 6 4656 113 Butler 12974 48 13022 338 (1 new) Clarion 2531 18 2549 76 (1 new) Clearfield 5735 13 5748 104 Crawford 6012 24 6036 132 (2 new) Elk 2179 6 2185 34 (1 new) Forest 1341 0 1341 17 Indiana 4826 21 4847 151 Jefferson 2581 40 2621 78 (1 new) McKean 2833 13 2846 58 Mercer 7584 25 7609 230 (2 new) Venango 3142 17 3159 77 Warren 2045 3 2048 95

There are 3,138 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 653 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, February 4, there were 138 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,239 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6:

2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated. 918,210 of the first doses will have been administered.



1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated. 246,390 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Feb. 4:

1,164,600 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 671,820 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 246,390 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 1,164,600 doses administered to 918,210 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 98,906 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,678,224 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,968 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,396 cases among employees, for a total of 76,364 at 1,551 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,600 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 23,593 of the total cases are among health care workers.

