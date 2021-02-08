Rimersburg Woman Injured in Route 68 Crash

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 68 last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:11 a.m. on February 3, on State Route 68, just south of Curlsville Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Melinda S. Adams, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2011 Nissan Altima, traveling north on State Route 68 on a left curve when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to rest over an embankment facing northeast.

Adams and two juvenile passengers, a three-year-old and a five-year-old, were all using seat belts.

Adams suffered possible injuries of unknown severity but was not transported.

The two juvenile passengers were not injured.

Adams was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.