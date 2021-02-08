 

Rimersburg Woman Injured in Route 68 Crash

Monday, February 8, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 68 last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:11 a.m. on February 3, on State Route 68, just south of Curlsville Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Melinda S. Adams, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2011 Nissan Altima, traveling north on State Route 68 on a left curve when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to rest over an embankment facing northeast.

Adams and two juvenile passengers, a three-year-old and a five-year-old, were all using seat belts.

Adams suffered possible injuries of unknown severity but was not transported.

The two juvenile passengers were not injured.

Adams was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, February 7, 2021.


