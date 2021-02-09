Clarion County Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases, Three Additional Deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported seven new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths as of 12:00 a.m. on February 9.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,569, and the death toll has reached 78.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,353. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 9, there were 4,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,504 new cases reported Monday, February 8 and 4,717 new cases reported Sunday, February 7 for a three-day total of 11,309 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 876,913.

Case counts for Monday are low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. Case counts for Tuesday include cases as a result of catch-up reporting because of lengthy server downtime. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday as the death data comes from a different server.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

02/09/21 – 4,088

02/08/21 – 2,504

02/07/21 – 4,717

02/06/21 – 3,930

02/05/21 – 4,688

02/04/21 – 3,370

02/03/21 – 3,128

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4691 30 4721 114 Butler 13121 94 13215 346 (2 new) Clarion 2562 7 2569 78 (3 new) Clearfield 5813 42 5855 110 (1 new) Crawford 6069 27 6096 131 Elk 2199 21 2220 33 Forest 1352 1 1353 19 Indiana 4878 22 4900 151 Jefferson 2640 14 2654 82 (1 new) McKean 2881 17 2898 58 Mercer 7679 28 7707 233 (1 new) Venango 3184 15 3199 77 Warren 2069 6 2075 95

There are 2,881 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 565 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 6, there were 71 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, there were 4 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 8, there were 149 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,620 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 13:

2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total.



143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week. 1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.



Through Feb. 8: