SPONSORED: Celebrate Valentine’s Dinner at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is offering a special Valentine’s menu for Friday and Saturday evenings.
The menu that is offered on Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13, includes:
Red Snapper Filet- $24
Choose between blackened pan-seared or baked with garlic herb butter. Served with steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes.
Steak & Crab Cake- $26
A six-ounce grilled sirloin paired with a fresh-made crab cake. Served with steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes.
Crab Cakes- $26
Two crab cakes served with steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes.
Lobster Tail- $39
A baked 10-ounce gold water lobster tail served with a baked potato, sautéed green beans, and drawn butter.
Add a six-ounce grilled sirloin for an additional $10
Twelve Ounce N.Y. Strip Steak- $24
Served with a baked potato and sautéed green beans.
For dessert enjoy:
Strawberries and Pound cake with Fresh Whip- $8
Chocolate Lava Cake- $8
Featured Wine:
Martini & Rossi – Asti Spumante- $25
Refreshing, sweet, and fruity with nots of peach, elderberry, and sage.
Local musician Bill Carey will be in the Wanango Dining Room from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
If you would like to preorder a flower arrangement ($49) for your Valentine, please call or e-mail before Thursday, February 11th. Thank you!
Call or email your reservation today! 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.