Clarion County Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death; One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported five new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on February 12.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,582, and the death toll has reached 79.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,359. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 12, there were 3,987 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 888,256.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

01/12/21 – 3,987

02/11/21 – 3,978

02/10/21 – 3,378

02/09/21 – 4,088

02/08/21 – 2,504

02/07/21 – 4,717

02/06/21 – 3,930

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4755 13 4768 115 Butler 13328 23 13351 352 (2 new) Clarion 2577 5 2582 79 (1 new) Clearfield 5929 29 5958 110 Crawford 6131 18 6149 133 (1 new) Elk 2236 7 2243 34 Forest 1358 1 1359 19 Indiana 4925 9 4934 153 Jefferson 2677 7 2684 83 (1 new) McKean 2923 8 2931 60 Mercer 7743 23 7766 235 (1 new) Venango 3217 8 3225 78 Warren 2089 2 2091 95

There are 2,687 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 538 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, February 11, there were 99 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,959 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 318,450 doses will have been allocated through February 13:

175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week.



143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 2,439,550 doses allocated through February 13, we have administered 1,523,510 doses total through February 11:

First doses, 82 percent (1,167,402 administered of 1,426,600 allocated)



Second doses, 35 percent (356,108 administered of 1,012,950 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 103,152 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,744,326 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,224 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,648 cases among employees, for a total of 77,872 at 1,556 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,093 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

