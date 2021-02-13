 

David P. Cherry

Saturday, February 13, 2021 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

David P. Cherry, 72, of Rouseville, passed away in the morning of Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 15, 1948, in Corry, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Doris (Handy) Cherry. After graduating high school, David proudly enlisted in the United States Army, where he went on to become a Captain during the Vietnam War Era. While in the Army, David was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal 1st Award, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, the Bronze Star Medal, the Air Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal w/”V” Device.

After his service, David was a Painter for Trinity Rail Car in Greenville. He had a love of the arts and trains that continued into his hobbies of photography and making model train sets.

David will be forever remembered by his brother, Sherwood Cherry and his wife, Linda, of Colorado Springs, CO; and by all of his friends and neighbors in the community.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, John Cherry.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To honor his military service, David will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


