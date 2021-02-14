Man Caught With Meth at Venango County Jail

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Franklin man who was caught with methamphetamine at the Venango County Jail earlier this week.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Thomas Wesley Andrews.

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin Police were dispatched to the Venango County Jail around 11:11 a.m. on February 11 for a report of contraband discovered in the possession of an inmate.

The complaint states that it was reported that inmate Thomas Andrews was found to have contraband in his property upon his intake into the Venango County Jail.

Court documents indicate on February 10, Andrews was sentenced to serve a minimum of three months to a maximum of six months confinement on one misdemeanor count of DUI: controlled substance, and a minimum of six months to a maximum of one-year confinement on a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, with the sentences to run concurrently, followed by a minimum of six months less one day to a maximum of one year less one day on another misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, during his intake at the jail, corrections officers found a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine, a piece of tin foil containing suspected methamphetamine, and a plastic baggie containing four suspected Adderall pills all concealed in a brown cloth jersey-style work glove in Andrews property.

Andrews was then questioned about the items and admitted to knowing they were in his property from a day or so prior, stating, “You know how it is when you’re partying,” according to the complaint.

Andrews was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:00 p.m. on February 12, on the following charges:

– Possession Controlled Substance, Contraband/Inmate, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

He remains lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. on February 24 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.