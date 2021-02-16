Virtual Public Nights Kick Off at Local Observatory

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The Oil Region Astronomical Society will kick off its 2021 public nights and speaker series on Saturday, February 20.

The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) had expected 2020 to be an exciting year with a variety of activities taking place at its new facility; however, COVID-19 had other plans.

In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of those in the region, the facility is currently closed to visitors. However, starting on Saturday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m., ORAS will kick-off a series of virtual public nights slated for the 3rd Saturday each month through May 2021.

Who can attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics. We strongly encourage members of the general public, and educators and students from surround schools to participate. Public nights are FREE and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter. If you have a computer, tablet, or smart phone and internet access you are ready to go!

In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you directly.

How can I register? It’s simple to register. Click or go here to register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic.

Please note, the Learning Center WILL NOT be open for Public Nights at this time. Once it is safe for larger groups to assemble, ORAS plans to begin in-person public nights that will include observing through telescopes at the facility as well as the education program.

ORAS Public Night Agenda – Saturday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m.

6:50 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure your system is working. (Link will be emailed to you after you register)

7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates

7:10 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Education Presentation

A Virtual Tour of Green Bank Observatory – The Green Bank Observatory is a radio observatory in Green Bank, West Virginia in the heart of the National Radio Quiet Zone, and is home to the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope. We’ll learn about the history of the site, the science at the Observatory, and why Luci isn’t allowed to have wi-fi in her home.

About the Presenter: Ms. Luci Finucan practiced reading with her father from an (admittedly outdated) astronomy encyclopedia. When they got to the chapter about the “big crunch” theory, six-year-old Luci was inconsolable, sobbing at the thought of everything she knew imploding in on itself. She still remembers her father’s comforting words to this day— “Don’t worry, we’ll all be long dead by the time the universe collapses.”

Years later, while getting her physics degree, Luci did research with Virginia Tech’s Center for Communicating Science, volunteered at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., and completed an outreach education internship with the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus, Ohio. Luci took a position as an informal educator with the Green Bank Observatory in January 2019. At the Observatory, she teaches thousands of students a year to operate radio telescopes, hosts weekly multicultural planetarium shows, and directs the Pocahontas County Science and Engineering Fair.

Currently, she is pursuing her masters’ in education, with a focus on science literacy, at Marshall University, and hopes to be able to use what she learns to increase the public’s trust in science and scientists. She is very relieved that new data has revealed the universe probably will not collapse.

Future Presentations:

Saturday, March 20m at 7:00 p.m. – Art and the Cosmos – a look at how astronomy has inspired art over the centuries, from drawings in ancient caves to historic interpretations of comets, eclipses, the Sun, the Moon and eclipses, and the art of Leonardo, Galileo, Van Gogh, and others.

Presenter: Mr. Jim O’Leary – Jim O’Leary served as chief astronomy specialist for the Maryland Science Center, producing programs for the Davis Planetarium and films for the IMAX 3D Theater, many of which played in theaters worldwide. He also oversaw the renovation of the Science Center’s rooftop Observatory and its 1927-era telescope. Jim has received education grants from NASA, NSF, NOAA, and Johns Hopkins University, and as part of an NSF-funded program, he traveled to Chile to visit astronomical observatories and meet with astronomers and educators. He hosted the radio program Skywatch on Baltimore’s NPR station for 12 years and received the Excellence in Outreach Award from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Saturday, April 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Looking Up: Astrophotography and Nightscapes using your digital camera – Your digital camera is not just for daytime photography. Pointing it up and making images after dark can thrill and inspire. Very few natural scenes evoke more awe than that of the night sky. In this presentation, it will be shared how easy it is to get started.

Presenter: Mr. Dean Salisbury – Dean is a retired US Army (First Sergeant, E8), 1992 retired Sales Manager for a power sports equipment company, 2005, and retired outside sales consultant for a PVC fence, railing and decking fabricator, 2014: the third time was a charm. His interests include DSLR astrophotography, focusing on wide-field, night landscape, and time-lapse; bird and nature photography; Civil War history; fly fishing; motorcycle touring; traveling with his wife in their little camper; and his grandchildren. Dean has held his private pilot license since 1985. He is a current ORAS Board member, Chairperson for the Education and Public Outreach Committee, and an active member of the Observatory-Facilities Committee.

Saturday, May 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Solving the Mysteries of the Universe One Puzzle Piece at a Time – Like a giant puzzle, astronomers from around the world are piecing together bit by bit what makes our Universe truly special. Join Derek Demeter, Director of the Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College of Florida, for an enriching journey exploring the amazing things we have learned about our Universe so far, and what new secrets may be revealed by future scientists in the years to come.

Presenter: Mr. Derek Demeter – Derek began working at the Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College of Florida in 2003. In 2007, Mr. Demeter became the Planetarium Director and immediately began the process of writing and producing shows for the Planetarium. Since then, his passion for teaching people about the wonders of the universe has earned him many accolades and worldwide recognition. Derek recently served as president of the Southeastern Planetarium Association. Derek enjoys promoting science beyond the Planetarium with his work as an astrophotographer. He has been featured in NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day, Astronomy Magazine, and other publications.

Please visit http://www.oras.org for more information.

