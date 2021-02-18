Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Surprise your family with a fun, new meal!

Ingredients

1 lb. ground white meat chicken

1/2 small onion, grated



2 cloves garlic, grated1/2 cup parsleysalt and pepperoil (for drizzling)2 Tbsp. butter1/2 cup hot sauce (such as Frank’s)

Directions

-In a large mixing bowl, combine the chicken with the onion, garlic, and parsley and season with salt and pepper. Shape into small balls. Arrange on a nonstick cookie sheet and drizzle with oil.

-Place in over at 400 degrees until the meatballs are cooked through and golden brown, about 10-12 minutes. While meatballs are baking, melt the butter. Add hot sauce and whisp to combine.

-Toss meatballs in hot sauce to coat. Put on a serving tray and put a toothpick in each to serve. Serve with carrots or celery sticks with Blue cheese or Ranch dressing on the side.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.