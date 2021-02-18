Antoinette R. “Toni” Hannon, 86, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at her residence with her daughters by her side.

Born in Franklin on June 30, 1934 she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Rose Torzi Colella.

Toni was a 1952 graduate of Franklin High School. She worked for many years at Joy Manufacturing handling clerical work.

Toni was a faithful member of St. Patrick Church. Over the years, Toni assisted with funeral dinners, the prayer chain and also sang in the choir. For many years after Sunday Mass, Toni could be found having breakfast at Eat n Park with her close group of friends.

Toni was a sweet woman who quickly made friends with anyone she came in contact with. She was a longtime supporter of the Barrow Civic Theater and for many years served as House Manager.

She was a member of numerous card clubs and she loved to Knit, Crochet and do crossword puzzles.

On March 2, 1957 she married Philip P. Hannon in St. Patrick Church and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2008.

Surviving are three children, Pat Burroughs and her husband Chris of Meadville, Sue Hannon of Franklin and Thomas Hannon and his wife Joyce of Annapolis, MD; four grandchildren, Megan Gallina and her husband Tim, Brian Hannon, Boomer Schleifer and his wife Mary and Rachel Davis and her husband Doug and two great-granddaughters, Aela Gallina and Maya Davis.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Shoemaker, Julie Klapec, Angie Barbalaci and Ann Smith.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday.

A Parish Vigil Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating.

The funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 10:00 A.M. Saturday. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery where Toni will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

