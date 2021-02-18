Chicken and Biscuit Dinner Set for Saturday at Clintonville VFD

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Cream Chicken & Biscuit Dinner on Saturday, February 20.

The dinner, which is drive-through pickup only, will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or until sold out.

The cost is $8.00 per meal.

The meal includes cream chicken over biscuits, red skin mashed potatoes, green beans, and a dinner roll.

The fire department is located at 501 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, Pa.

