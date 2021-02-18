Say What?!: Sheepdog Sells for Nearly $39K, Breaks Guinness World Record

WALES – Guinness World Records announced a border collie named Kim sold for $38,893 at an auction, breaking the record for the world’s most expensive sheepdog.

Guinness said Kim was auctioned online by Farmers Marts in Dolgellau, Wales, and fetched the steep price of $38,893, breaking the record previously set when a sheepdog named Henna sold for $26,088 at an October 2020 auction.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.