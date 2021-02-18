 

Shirley A. Shannon

Thursday, February 18, 2021 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-KhmerwlnOaRqShirley A. Shannon, 80, of Brookville, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born February 11, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Lucille Perian Ross.

On June 25, 1960 at the Catholic Church in Vandervort, she married the late Dale M. Shannon. He preceded her in death on December 3, 1999.

She retired as a Supervisor from Brookville Glove Factory after 42 years. She was of Catholic faith. She enjoyed Bingo and doing puzzles.

Her survivors include a stepson, Terry Shannon; a brother, Bill Ross; a sister, Ella Mae Kralik; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin and Walter; and three sisters, Mary, Lillian and Georgetta.

As per her wishes there will be no public services held for Mrs. Shannon.

Interment will take place at Saint Ann’s Cemetery in Corsica, PA.

The family suggest memorial donation be made to the cemetery.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, share a memory, light a memorial candle and obtain more information by visiting www.furlngfuneralhome.com.


