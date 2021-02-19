 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

St. Joseph Church to Hold Fish Take-Out Lunches & Dinners During Lent

Friday, February 19, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

fish-and-chips-2187421_960_720LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph’s Church located on State Route 66 in Lucinda is holding fish take-out dinners every Friday in Lent, except for Good Friday.

The events will be held on Fridays from February 19 to March 26.

LUNCH:

Lunch take-out orders will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Fish Sandwich $8.00
– Fish Hoagie: $10.00

For lunch orders, call 814-226-8310.

DINNER:

Dinner take-out orders will be available from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The cost is as follows: 

– Adults: $10.00
– Child: $6.00
– Jumbo Shrimp Dinner $11.00

Orders for dinner will be taken at St. Joseph Hall.

Screenshot 2021-02-18 160006


