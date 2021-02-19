St. Joseph Church to Hold Fish Take-Out Lunches & Dinners During Lent

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph’s Church located on State Route 66 in Lucinda is holding fish take-out dinners every Friday in Lent, except for Good Friday.

The events will be held on Fridays from February 19 to March 26.

LUNCH:

Lunch take-out orders will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Fish Sandwich $8.00

– Fish Hoagie: $10.00

For lunch orders, call 814-226-8310.

DINNER:

Dinner take-out orders will be available from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The cost is as follows:

– Adults: $10.00

– Child: $6.00

– Jumbo Shrimp Dinner $11.00

Orders for dinner will be taken at St. Joseph Hall.

